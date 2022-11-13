T20 World Cup: Did ICC just give cricket fans a new meme-star? Watch

The T20 World Cup concluded on Sunday, 13 November, with England beating Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final match that took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Several Pakistan supporters who had flocked to the stadium with the hope of winning their first T20 World Cup returned disappointed.
The T20 World Cup concluded on Sunday, 13 November, with England beating Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final match that took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Several Pakistan supporters who had flocked to the stadium with the hope of winning their first T20 World Cup returned disappointed.
However, one particular disappointed fan reminded the International Cricket Council of the meme-star ‘disappointed Pakistan fan’ that has ruled the hearts of netizens till now.
However, one particular disappointed fan reminded the International Cricket Council of the meme-star ‘disappointed Pakistan fan’ that has ruled the hearts of netizens till now.
Take a look at what ICC shared on the Instagram page after the T20 match was over.
Take a look at what ICC shared on the Instagram page after the T20 match was over.
ICC captioned their post “Thought this looked familiar!"
ICC captioned their post “Thought this looked familiar!"
With both hands resting on his waist and ‘disappointment’ written all over his face, Muhammad Sarim Akhtar’s video from Pakistan vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 had become crazy viral on social media and gave birth to, perhaps, one of the greatest memes of all time.
With both hands resting on his waist and ‘disappointment’ written all over his face, Muhammad Sarim Akhtar’s video from Pakistan vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 had become crazy viral on social media and gave birth to, perhaps, one of the greatest memes of all time.
The new face of a disappointed Pakistan fan is a viewer who was on Melbourne cricket ground on Sunday cheering on Pakistan Men's Cricket team. Striking a similar pose as Muhammad Sarim Akhtar, this new probable meme-star was seen resting his hands on his waist and well "disappointment written all over his face'.
The new face of a disappointed Pakistan fan is a viewer who was on Melbourne cricket ground on Sunday cheering on Pakistan Men's Cricket team. Striking a similar pose as Muhammad Sarim Akhtar, this new probable meme-star was seen resting his hands on his waist and well "disappointment written all over his face'.
Top performances from Sam Curran and Ben Stokes powered England to their second ICC T20 World Cup title after 2010, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.
Top performances from Sam Curran and Ben Stokes powered England to their second ICC T20 World Cup title after 2010, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.
Coming to the match, put to bat first by England, Pakistan was reduced to 137/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored most of their side's runs.
Coming to the match, put to bat first by England, Pakistan was reduced to 137/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored most of their side's runs.
Sam Curran (3/12) was the leading bowler for England in the finals. Spinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and pacer Chris Jordan (2/27) also got some crucial wickets. Ben Stokes got one wicket.
Sam Curran (3/12) was the leading bowler for England in the finals. Spinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and pacer Chris Jordan (2/27) also got some crucial wickets. Ben Stokes got one wicket.
Chasing 138, England was reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52* off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England's favour and they won their second title, their first since 2010.
Chasing 138, England was reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52* off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England's favour and they won their second title, their first since 2010.
Haris Rauf (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Shaheen, Wasim and Shadab picked one each.
Haris Rauf (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Shaheen, Wasim and Shadab picked one each.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.