T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe defeats Pakistan by 1 run2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 08:40 PM IST
- Zimbabwe stuns Pakistan by one run in T20 World Cup.
Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning one-run win over Pakistan on Thursday to put the Asian giants in danger of an early exit from the Twenty20 World Cup. The excitement dragged till the last minute as Zimbabwe floored a last-ball win with Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi losing his wicket at the last moment. And with that, Zimbabwe, which managed 130-8 after electing to bat first, choked Pakistan to 129-8 for a memorable win in Perth.