Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital after experiencing heart related problems, his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia said on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 73-year-old US-based musician had been having blood pressure issues, said a report by news agency PTI citing a source close to Hussain.

"He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart related problem for the last week," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He is unwell and admitted in the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation," Chaurasia told PTI.

Noted Sarod maestro Aashish Khan dies Aashish Khan, the legendary sarod maestro who popularised the instrument world over and collaborated with international musicians like George Harrison, Eric Clapton, and Ringo Starr, has died, his family said.

The 84-year-old musician breathed his last at a hospital in Los Angeles in the US on November 15, surrounded by family, friends, and students, his brother Alam Khan said in an Instagram post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"My eldest brother, maestro of the Sarod and khalifa of the Maihar Gharana, Ustad Aashish Khan, has passed away. He was surrounded by love from family, friends, and students in Los Angeles for the past two days at the hospital as he departed this world.

"Aashish Da was an incredible and powerful sarodist and composer whose music has inspired many musicians and listeners. He was a beloved guru and teacher to so many students around the world and he will be deeply missed," Alam Khan posted.