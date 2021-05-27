Taiwan accuses China for blocking deal with BioNTech for Covid-19 vaccines

Meanwhile, Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said two non-governmental bodies in Shanghai and Jiangsu had agreed to donate a batch of vaccines to Taiwan. "We support and will assist the donation," she said, without specifying the manufacturer or how many doses would be supplied. "We hope that relevant parties in Taiwan will clear obstacles for the delivery to take place as soon as possible." Zhu also criticised Taiwan for not accepting aid from Beijing.