Taiwan agrees to hire Indian workers to address labour shortages: Report
India, Taiwan reportedly signed an agreement on Labour cooperation. Local media reports said Taiwan seeks to hire more Indian workers to address labour shortages in the manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and fishery industries.
Taiwan and India signed an agreement on Friday to bring in Indian migrant workers to the island. Taiwan's Ministry of Labour said the memorandum of understanding had been signed between each other's de facto embassies in Taipei and Delhi, but implementation details will still need to be worked out.
Taiwan had earlier denied reports that up to 100,000 Indian workers may be allowed in.
Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Muraleedharan had said in December last year, "Government facilitates and promotes interactions in areas of trade, investment, tourism, culture, education and other such people-to-people exchanges with Taiwan."
Muraleedharan had informed the Lok Sabha that the Labor and Manpower Cooperation MOUs/Agreements, "that provide the overarching framework for cooperation on labour and manpower related issues", have been signed with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates) and Jordan.
"Further, to safeguard the specific interest of domestic workers in GCC Countries, agreements on Labor Cooperation for Domestic Sector have been signed with Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait. Specific Labour Mobility Partnership Agreement/MOU/MOC have been signed with Denmark, Japan, Portugal, Mauritius and Israel," Muraleedharan had said.
"Migration and Mobility Partnership agreements to facilitate mobility for our students, academics, business people, and professionals, have been signed with France, UK, Germany, Australia, Austria and Italy," he added.
India, like most countries, has no formal ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but there is a close business relationship with India wanting to encourage more Taiwanese tech companies to invest and manufacture in India.
India also has a difficult relationship with China, especially over their disputed shared border.
(With inputs from agencies)
