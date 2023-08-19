Taiwan calls China ‘bully next door’ amidst Beijing's war game warnings1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 03:09 PM IST
Taiwan calls China a ‘bully next door’ as Beijing conducts war games in response to Taiwan's vice president visiting the US.
Taiwan on Saturday called China a “bully next door" as Beijing carried out war games in a stern warning after the island's vice president visited the United States. The remark came as China reportedly “launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises of the navy and air force around the island of Taiwan".