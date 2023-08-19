Taiwan calls China ‘bully next door’ amidst Beijing's war game warnings

Taiwan calls China a ‘bully next door’ as Beijing conducts war games in response to Taiwan's vice president visiting the US.

Taiwan on Saturday called China a "bully next door" as Beijing carried out war games in a stern warning after the island's vice president visited the United States. The remark came as China reportedly "launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises of the navy and air force around the island of Taiwan".

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry took to microblogging site X to take a jibe at the “bully next door" China and said the People’s Republic of China wants to share Taiwan’s election but the island’s citizens can decide for themselves.

He said, "The #PRC has made it clear it wants to shape #Taiwan's coming national election. Well, it's up to our citizens to decide, not the bully next door. Look, #China should hold its own elections; I'm sure its people would be thrilled."

Taiwan said on Saturday that it has detected 42 warplane incursions into its air defence zone since China announced the launch of military drills.

"Since 0900 (UTC 8) today (Aug. 19), the R.O.C. Armed Forces detected 42 PLA aircraft (including KJ-500, Y-9, J-10, J-11, J-16, SU-30 etc.), 26 of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Additionally, the PLA aircraft conducted joint combat patrol with 8 PLAN vessels," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said on X.

"The R.O.C. Armed Forces are closely monitoring the situation with our ISR system and have deployed CAP aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems in response," it added.

Earlier in the day, Taiwan had released a statement on Vice President William Lai's "stopover" in the United States. Soon after, and official from the Communist Party of China Central Committee on Saturday condemned the “provocative move" by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to further collude with the United States.

Condemning William Lai, the official added that his deeds have proven that he is an out-and-out troublemaker who will push Taiwan to the dangerous brink of war and bring deep troubles to Taiwan compatriots. “We are willing to create ample room for peaceful reunification, but we will not allow any space for 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities in any form," the official added.

(With agency inputs)