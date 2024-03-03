Taiwan locks horns with China, says ‘not puppets, focus on your economic slump’

Taiwan's foreign ministry strongly criticized China's response to an interview featuring Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu with an Indian media outlet, asserting that “we are not puppets of the People's Republic of China." Earlier on Saturday, the Chinese embassy in India expressed concern regarding an Indian media channel's interview with Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, accusing it of allowing him to promote ‘Taiwan independence.’ The Chinese embassy issued a statement condemning certain Indian TV channels for airing an interview with Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on February 29, 2024. The embassy criticized the interview, and said, “Taiwan's foreign affairs office Joseph Wu, which provided a platform for him to advocate 'Taiwan independence' and disseminate false information. It seriously violated the one-China principle, and is totally unacceptable." It's noteworthy that India adheres to the ‘One China policy’ concerning Taiwan and does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taipei. Also Read: Taiwan agrees to hire Indian workers to address labour shortages: Report In response to China's statement, Taiwan's foreign ministry said, “Neither India nor Taiwan is part of the PRC [People's Republic of China] and we're not its puppets. We're both democracies with free and vibrant presses that can't be dictated to."

China asserts sovereignty over democratically governed Taiwan despite the island's steadfast rejections of such claims.

For the past four years, Taiwan has voiced concerns about heightened Chinese military manoeuvres, including frequent flights of fighter jets over the strait. These actions are perceived as part of a “grey zone" involving the deployment of military aircraft and naval vessels across the median line and within Taiwan's ADIZ.

Despite never exercising control over Taiwan, China's Communist Party regards it as its own territory. While advocating for peaceful "reunification," Chinese officials haven't dismissed the possibility of employing force.

The historical backdrop of the Taiwan-China dynamic dates back to 1949, when General Chiang Kai-shek relocated with his nationalist forces to Taiwan following the victory of Mao's Red Army in the Chinese Civil War.

The United States maintains an informal relationship with Taiwan, acknowledging China's stance that Taiwan is part of its territory.

(With inputs from agencies)

