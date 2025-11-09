Taiwan detects 10 Chinese aircrafts, 10 ships around its territory amid rising tensions

Taiwan detected continued military operations by Chinese aircraft and naval vessels around its territory over the weekend. The Ministry of National Defence reported 10 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and 10 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around Taiwan on Sunday.

Sharing the details in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the ministry said, “10 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today.”

The X post also mentioned that 4 out of 10 sorties of PLA aircraft crossed the unofficial boundary, known as the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan's armed forces have since monitored the situation and responded.

The latest military movements come amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing continues to conduct near-daily operations around the self-ruled island.

Recent Chinese incursions This activity is part of a pattern of near-daily operations by Beijing recently. Multiple incidents of Chinese military incursions were reported in the days leading up to Sunday, 9 November.

Just a day earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported detecting 18 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and one official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time). According to the MND, 10 of these sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

Taiwan also detected 38 sorties of Chinese military aircraft and nine vessels on Friday. Thirty-one of these sorties reportedly crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

What is the significance of the median line? The median line in the Taiwan Strait serves as an unofficial boundary between Taiwan and China.

However, Beijing has increasingly violated this boundary in recent years as part of its ongoing pressure campaign against Taipei, which it claims should be part of the mainland. This issue dates back years, with Beijing viewing Taiwan as a breakaway province that must, eventually, be part of the mainland.

President Trump issues warning to Beijing Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump warned China against any military aggression toward Taiwan. He further asserted that Beijing “knows the consequences” if it attempts any aggression.

In an interview with CBS after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said, “You'll find out if it happens, and he understands the answer to that. This never even came up yesterday as a subject... he understands it very well.”

