Days after a meeting between US officials and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, China has undertaken extensive military drills around the island. Taipei detected 11 Chinese warships and 70 aircraft around the island as the war games continued on on Sunday. Beijing's fighter jets and warships simulated strikes against Taiwan as they encircled the island during a second straight day of drills.

According to an update by the Taiwanese defence ministry, 11 Chinese warships and 70 aircraft had been detected around the island on Sunday. The warplanes detected until 4 pm local time included a mix of fighter jets and bombers. Officials said that they were responding to the Chinese drills "in a calm and composed manner".

Meanwhile, fishing crews plying the narrow waterway continue to fret about their livelihood. Chinese fishermen trawling for fish, shrimp and crab have played cat and mouse with Taiwanese authorities for years as officials closely track boats that near the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

The drills began soon after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. China had earlier leveled largely symbolic sanctions against Taiwan’s envoy to the US, two think tanks, and the venue that hosted Tsai in California.

As Beijing flexes its military muscles, planes, ships and personnel have been sent into “the maritime areas and air space of the Taiwan Strait, off the northern and southern coasts of the island, and to the island's east". A report from state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday said drills had “simulated joint precision strikes against key targets on Taiwan island and surrounding waters".

It said that forces “continued to maintain the situation of closely encircling the island". The write-up went on to add that the air force had deployed dozens of aircraft to "fly into the target airspace", and ground forces had carried out drills for "multi-target precision strikes".

(With inputs from agencies)