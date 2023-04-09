Taiwan detects 11 Chinese warships, 70 aircraft around island as Beijing simulates strike2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 07:07 PM IST
China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, began three days of military exercises around the island on Saturday, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a brief visit to the United States.
Days after a meeting between US officials and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, China has undertaken extensive military drills around the island. Taipei detected 11 Chinese warships and 70 aircraft around the island as the war games continued on on Sunday. Beijing's fighter jets and warships simulated strikes against Taiwan as they encircled the island during a second straight day of drills.
