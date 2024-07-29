Taiwan detects 16 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels near its territory

According to the Ministry, 13 of the PLA aircraft breached the median line, entering Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone

ANI
Updated29 Jul 2024, 12:03 PM IST
File image: Soldiers practice laying mines and nets to stymie the landing of enemy forces at the mouth of a major river leading to the city in Taipei, Taiwan on July 22.
File image: Soldiers practice laying mines and nets to stymie the landing of enemy forces at the mouth of a major river leading to the city in Taipei, Taiwan on July 22.(Reuters / Ann Wang)

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has reported a surge in activity by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) near the Taiwan Strait, with 16 Chinese aircraft, 14 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and one official ship detected as of 6 am local time on Monday.

According to the Ministry, 13 of the PLA aircraft breached the median line, entering Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan's military closely monitored the situation and responded promptly to the incursion.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said, “18 PLA aircraft and 14 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. 13 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

The Ministry did not specify the types of aircraft or vessels involved in the incident but assured that the situation was under close surveillance. Incursions by PLA military aircraft and vessels into Taiwan's ADIZ are not uncommon but have escalated tensions in the region, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions between Taiwan and China.

Earlier on Sunday, July 28, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that it detected nine PLAN vessels operating near its territory.

"9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. Today's illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operation around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said in a post on X.

The Taiwan Strait, separating Taiwan from mainland China, has been a frequent area of contention, with Beijing viewing Taiwan as a breakaway province and asserting sovereignty over the island.

The latest incident comes amid heightened regional security concerns and underscores Taiwan's ongoing vigilance in defending its airspace and territorial integrity against Chinese military activities.

Amid the growing threat, Taiwan, starting July 22, began military exercises, Han Kuang, to test its war-fighting capabilities.

Amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait, China has increased its military presence and conducted frequent drills in the region. The manoeuvres are seen as part of Beijing's ongoing pressure campaign against Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province.

First Published:29 Jul 2024, 12:03 PM IST
