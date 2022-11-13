Taiwan detects 36 Chinese PLA aircraft around border2 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 03:28 PM IST
The Taiwan government has detected 36 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and three vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in the vicinity of the island on Saturday. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense in a tweet shared information about the Chinese interference.