Taiwan detects 8 Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels, 2 ships operating around its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected eight Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and two ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Monday.

As per the MND, of the eight, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. 2 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Sunday, the Taiwanese MND detected 30 PLA aircraft, seven PLAN vessels and one official ship.

In a post on X, it said, “30 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded.”

Taiwan's Presidential Office accused China of stoking tensions with Japan for political advantage, hours after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea. China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation alert stating that the People's Liberation Army would carry out missile launches with live munitions in the central Yellow Sea from Tuesday through Thursday, as reported by The Taipei Times.

