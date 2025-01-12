Taiwan on Sunday said that it detected renewed incursion by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) as it sent several aircraft and ships across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. At least eight Chinese aircraft and six naval ships near Taiwanese territory were detected by Taiwan in the recent escalation of tensions, with the previous alleging that some aircraft of the PLA even crossed the median line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median line has previously served as an unofficial border between the two sides, but China says it does not recognise the line's existence.

In a post on social media X, the Ministry of National Defence (MND) of Taiwan said it detected several aircraft and ships near its territory as of 6:00 am (UTC 8) on Sunday, noting that several of them entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The ministry said, "8 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. 7 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

A day earlier, Taiwan had again detected eight aircraft from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and five naval vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), with four of the aircraft crossing the median line.

THE TAIWAN-CHINA CONFLICT The conflict between Taiwan and China has centered on the previous recognising itself as an independent state, while Beijing carries along an aim of reunification. Taiwan operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital. This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.