As many as nine persons died and over 1,000 were injured after an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolted eastern Taiwan on Wednesday morning. Around 42 workers on their way to a hotel in a national park went missing in the rubble, Reuters reported.

Here are top 10 updates on Taiwan earthquake,

1) Two Indians — a man and a woman — have been reported missing after the earthquake. They were last seen Taroko Gorge (close to the epi-centre) and search operations are underway to locate them.

2) The strongest earthquake in 25 years struck mostly rural and sparsely populated eastern county of Hualien on April 3 as people were getting ready to leave for work and school.

3) In Taipei, buildings shook violently when the earthquake hit the capital city. However, damage and disruption were minimal, said officials.

4) According to Taiwan's fire department, 1,038 people had been injured, and 48 people, including 42 hotel employees, were reported missing, as per Reuters reports.

5) The disaster management command center late Wednesday said the search operation for hotel workers on their way to Taroko Gorge was a major focus for them. Authorities intended to send drones and helicopters to look for the missing people and drop essential supplies to them if located.

6) A helicopter on Thursday rescued six people trapped in a mining area, the fire department said as quoted by Reuters.

7) The Hualien railway line also reopened on Thursday. However, the railway administration reported that one rural station north of Hualien City is still closed because of damage.

8) Many aftershocks rocked the area overnight, and some people in Hualien city—where rescue efforts for those who had been trapped in buildings—slept outside.

9) A woman, identifying herself as Yu, 52, claimed that she was too afraid to sleep in her apartment, which she called "a mess," so late on Wednesday night, she checked herself into a tent on a sports field at a makeshift shelter.

10) "The aftershocks were terrifying. It's nonstop. I do not dare to sleep in the house," she said.

(With Reuters inputs)

