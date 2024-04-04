Taiwan earthquake: 9 killed, over 1,000 injured after massive quake in Taipei; hotel workers missing | Top 10 updates
Nine dead, 1,000 injured in 7.2 magnitude Taiwan earthquake. 42 workers missing in the rubble. Taipei buildings shook as 1,038 were injured in the Taiwan earthquake. Search operations are ongoing for missing hotel workers.
As many as nine persons died and over 1,000 were injured after an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolted eastern Taiwan on Wednesday morning. Around 42 workers on their way to a hotel in a national park went missing in the rubble, Reuters reported.
