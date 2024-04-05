Despite a recent 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan, its tallest skyscraper, Taipei 101, survived it with minimal damage. According to a report by CNN, the building managed the jolts due to its innovative design, which includes a giant pendulum. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adding more, the report said that the large yellow pendulum – nicknamed 'Damper Baby' – at the building's centre helped absorb the shock.

The pendulum is a 660-metric-tonne steel sphere that is suspended over 1,000 feet above the ground at the building's centre. This pendulum sways to counteract the building's movement during an earthquake or strong winds, thereby reducing the building's sway by up to 40 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, adding more information, the report said that the pendulum hangs between the 87th and 92nd floors and is constructed from 41 steel layers. It's almost 18 feet in diameter and swings within a limit of 59 inches to prevent excessive movement.

Once the world's tallest building, Taipei 101 remains a landmark skyscraper in Taiwan. The innovative design of the building demonstrates how to safeguard structures in earthquake-prone regions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wind-damping ball: The wind-damping ball's technical name is Tuned Mass Damper (TMD), which is a passive system tailored to the needs of the building. It reduces swaying by strong winds and helps in making working conditions better in such a tall tower comfortable.

The Taipei 101 TMD is both functional and an aesthetic attraction. It also attracts visitors who want to see how it functions.

How does TMD works? The Taipei 101 website claims that the spherical damper installed in Taipei 101 moves back and forth during earthquakes or typhoons, which are common occurrences on the island. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This movement help absorb the force of any intense swinging and can reduce the building's movement by up to 40 percent.

