Taiwan earthquake: Over 80 quakes hit east coast in 24 hours, 6.3 magnitude strongest | Top 10 updates
Taiwan's east coast hit by over 80 earthquakes, with the strongest recording a magnitude of 6.3. No fatalities recorded in recent aftershocks in Hualien. TSMC operations unaffected.
More than 80 earthquakes hit Taiwan's east coast in the past 24 hours that also shook buildings in the capital Taipei, the island's weather administration said. The strongest quake recorded a magnitude of 6.3. The epicenter was largely the rural eastern county of Hualien, where a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on April 3 claimed the lives of at least 14 people, and there were over 1,000 aftershocks since then.