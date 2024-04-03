Taiwan earthquake aftermath caught on camera: Photos, videos capturing impact of 7.2 magnitude terror
Taiwan earthquake today: Struck by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake during the morning rush, generating a tsunami. Minor waves were observed in southern Japan. No immediate reports of fatalities.
Taiwan Earthquake: During the morning rush on Wednesday, Taiwan was struck by a powerful earthquake, causing damage to buildings and generating a tsunami that reached the southern Japanese islands.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message