Taiwan Earthquake: During the morning rush on Wednesday, Taiwan was struck by a powerful earthquake, causing damage to buildings and generating a tsunami that reached the southern Japanese islands.

Moreover, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center announced that the risk of a tsunami resulting from a significant earthquake in Taiwan has diminished. The earthquake occurred shortly before 8:00 am local time (0000 GMT) and registered a magnitude of 7.4, as reported by the US Geological Survey.

This seismic event prompted tsunami alerts to be issued for Taiwan, southern Japan, and the Philippines. Take a look at the aftermath effect of the Taiwan earthquake:

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that a tsunami wave measuring 30 cm (approximately 1 foot) was observed along the coast of Yonaguni Island approximately 15 minutes following the earthquake. Minor waves were also recorded in Ishigaki and Miyako Islands.

Japan's Self Defence Forces sent aircraft to assess the tsunami's effects in the Okinawa region and made arrangements for shelters in case evacuation became necessary.

View Full Image In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, residents rescue a child from a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. (TVBS via AP) (AP)

View Full Image In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a man checks a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.(TVBS via AP) (AP)

Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency reported the magnitude of the earthquake as 7.2, whereas the US Geological Survey estimated it to be 7.4. The earthquake occurred at 7:58 am, approximately 18 km south-southwest of Hualien, with a depth of around 35 km (21 miles).

The earthquake was considered the most significant in Taiwan since a tremor in 1999 resulted in widespread damage. Taiwan is situated along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," which is a belt of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where a majority of the world's earthquakes occur.

View Full Image A view of a damaged apartment following an earthquake offshore, in New Taipei City, Taiwan April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher (REUTERS)

According to local media, there were individuals trapped, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities or injuries. The earthquake struck at 07:58 a.m. (2358 GMT) at a depth of 15.5km (9.6 miles) just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, causing power outages in various areas of the capital Taipei, as per Taiwan's Central Weather Administration.

(With inputs from agencies)

