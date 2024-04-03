Taiwan earthquake today: The ‘moment of chaos’ when tremors hit Taipei, triggering tsunami warning
Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years causes damage and claims four lives during morning rush hour. Tremors were felt in Shanghai, China, and southern Japan due to Taiwan's location on the Pacific Ring of Fire.
Taiwan Earthquake: The strongest earthquake in Taiwan in 25 years jolted the island during the morning rush hour on Wednesday, resulting in damage to buildings and highways and claiming the lives of four individuals.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message