Taiwan election candidate Lee Hung-yi's billboard showing turbaned man, upside-down Indian flag sparks backlash

A campaign billboard by independent Kaohsiung City Council candidate Lee Hung-yi has triggered strong backlash.

The poster reportedly showed a turbaned man alongside an inverted Indian flag under a prohibition sign, expressing his opposition to Taiwan’s policy of hiring Indian migrant workers.

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What happened? According to reports by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) and Taiwan News, the candidate Lee Hung-yi, a borough warden in Kaohsiung City’s Siaogang District and independent contender in the upcoming city council polls, displayed a billboard featuring a “no” symbol over the Indian flag along with an image of a turbaned man.

Speaking to Taiwanese media outlet CNA, Lee Hung-yi defended the billboard, saying he was not opposed to migrant workers in general. However, he stated that he objected to Taiwan’s policy of admitting more workers from India, arguing that the plan lacked adequate management mechanisms and support systems. He reportedly mentioned the message was meant to convey his objection to Taiwan’s plan to hire migrant workers from India.

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“The Taiwanese are not particularly fond of Indians. One political candidate in Kaohsiung vows to ban Indians from immigrating,” Miles Cheong, a popular Malaysian journalist and writer wrote on X while sharing a clip from a Taiwanese news channel where journalist claimed that Indian-born residents in the country stated the sign made them uneasy, as per Times Of India.

The billboard has drawn criticism for alleged racial discrimination and has sparked debate over immigration policy in Taiwan. The main opposition party, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), has also raised concerns, warning that “runaway” Indian migrant workers could “imperil women’s safety” in the country.

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An Indian resident in Taiwan called the billboard “blatant and direct racial discrimination” in a social media post cited by CNA. The individual said that while differing views on migrant worker policy are understandable, “expressing it in this way really doesn't seem right”.

The post further suggested that the campaign appeared to use physical appearance and cultural symbols to stir resentment against a particular community.

"Theres roughly 7,000 Indians – almost all in manufacturing of high-tech things like Realtek, Foxconn, TSMC [in Taiwan]. India is establishing semicon and many chip startup companies are willing to absorb them if they choose to return. A good thing for India," a user wrote on X.

India-Taiwan MoU in 2024 In 2024, Taiwan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India to bring in migrant workers, though the agreement faced criticism in some sections of Taiwanese society.

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Last month, Taiwan’s Labour Minister Hung Sun-han informed lawmakers that the first batch of about 1,000 workers from India could arrive as soon as this year. He added that administrative clearances, medical examinations and document verification are still being completed between Taipei and New Delhi.

The labour mobility agreement has encountered opposition from parts of Taiwan’s political establishment, especially the Kuomintang (KMT), even though it had previously received backing during earlier parliamentary discussions.

Experts cited by Firstpost suggested that the criticism is largely driven by electoral politics rather than indicating any significant deterioration in India–Taiwan relations.

Anushka Saxena noted that the main challenge in India–Taiwan relations continues to be the “slow pace of cooperation” rather than isolated political objections. She reportedly observed that while frameworks and agreements are already in place in areas like maritime cooperation, cyber engagement and investment, administrative and bureaucratic delays are still hampering their implementation.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X