Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te: How China, US and Russia reacted to his election
Taiwan Election, president-elect Lai Ching-te: While China said “reunification” with Taiwan was still “inevitable”, United States President Joe Biden emphasised that the US does ”not support independence” of Taiwan.
Taiwan elections 2024: Lai Ching-te, candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP), won the Taiwan election held on Saturday, January 13. Both China and the United States reacted sharply to the latest polls as the DPP secured unprecedented third consecutive term in the nation.