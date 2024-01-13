Taiwan Elections 2024: Who's contesting, what's at stake, and what China says? Explained
Taiwan Presidential Elections 2024: Polling begins in Taiwan to elect the next President and running mate, with over 19 million people registered to vote across 18,000 polling stations.
Taiwan Elections 2024: Polling to elect the next President and the running mate began on Saturday in Taiwan, with over nineteen million people, of which one million are first-time voters, registered to cast their ballots across almost 18,000 polling stations in the island country.