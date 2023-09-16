Days after billionaire Elon Musk compared Taiwan to Hawaii, calling it an 'integral part' of China, Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu said on Musk's X said that it is 'not for sale'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, Wu wrote, "Listen up, Taiwan is not part of the PRC [People's Republic of China] & certainly not for sale!"

Earlier at a business summit this week, Musk had called Taiwan an 'integral part' of China, which has infuriated the Taiwan government.

Over the past year, tensions between China and Taiwan have ratcheted up, reported BBC. It is to be known that China conducted air and naval drills around Taiwan this week which is seen as a routine show of military might around the island.

Taiwan has detected over 40 Chinese military aircraft and about 10 ships in its waters.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Musk angered Taiwan's government with his comments. Earlier in October, Musk had suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by giving China some control over Taiwan.

Recently in an interview with Financial Times, Musk had said he believed the two governments could reach a "reasonably palatable" arrangement, to which China's ambassador to the US praised Musk.

Upset with Musk's remarks, Wu also posted on X: "Hope Elon Musk can also ask the CCP [Chinese Community Party] to open X to its people."

In January, Wu previously said that China's military drills were intended to influence Taiwan's elections, reported BBC. Wu Wrote on X, "The PRC [People's Republic of China] has made it clear it wants to shape Taiwan's coming national election. Well, it's up to our citizens to decide, not the bully next door."

Musk's electric car maker Tesla has a large manufacturing plant in Shanghai and in May he visited the country. After meeting top Chinese officials, the foreign ministry said that Tesla was willing to expand its business in the country.