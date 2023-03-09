Taiwan: Is China prepping for an armed conflict with US in Pacific?3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 03:19 PM IST
- Taiwan's Defence Minister has warned that the island needs to be on alert for potential ‘sudden entry’ by the Chinese military
- China cited that it was ‘seriously concerned’ by Taiwan President's plans to visit Washington
A diplomatic tussle between China and the US over Taiwan have been escalating, and there are clear signals both sides preparing for something more serious - a possible armed conflict. Historical patterns suggest that nations that prepare for war are more likely to go to war, but a full-scale conflict between to superpower could turn catastrophic. Here is a deeper look at recent events that indicates towards the same.
