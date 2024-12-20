Taiwan is getting its US weaponry—but years behind schedule
Joyu Wang , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Dec 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Summary
- The five-year wait for the arrival of 38 Abrams tanks to Taiwan highlights the strains on U.S. industrial capacity as concerns grow over China.
TAIPEI—Taiwan hailed the arrival of its first state-of-the-art American tanks this week, celebrating what it described as “the world’s greatest war machine."
