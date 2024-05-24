Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  'Taiwan is one of the most dangerous flashpoints in US-China rivalry', says Singapore

'Taiwan is one of the most dangerous flashpoints in US-China rivalry', says Singapore

Bloomberg

  • Taiwan is a dangerous flashpoint as US-China rivalry intensifies, with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister warning of dire consequences in case of clash in the Taiwan Strait.

Members of Taiwan's Navy and media onboard a special operation boat navigate near a Kuang Hua VI-class missile boat, during a drill part of a demonstration (File photo)

Taiwan has become “one of the most dangerous flashpoints" in the region as US-China rivalry intensifies, Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Friday.

“Taiwan is one of the most sensitive issues in US-China relations," Gan said at the Nikkei Forum in Tokyo. “Any clash in the Taiwan Strait will have dire consequences not just for the parties involved, but the entire world."

China conducts war games near Taiwan to test ability to seize power | 10 updates

Gan’s remarks come as China started its most expansive military drills in a year around Taiwan, ramping up pressure on Lai Ching-te just days after he took over as the island’s new president.

Taiwan-China standoff and 'punishment' military drills: All you need to know

“The US-China relationship is the most consequential in the world but is unfortunately marked by deep suspicion and distrust," Gan said. “When each side views the other as an adversary, the risk of accidents and miscalculations increases."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

