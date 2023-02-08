Taiwan may join Foxconn in India to fuel chip skills

India is also recalibrating its education policies to incorporate training and certification courses for creating a workforce that will be usable by the semiconductor industry. Minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is also the minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship, said in an interview last month that the government had created a comprehensive framework of courses, degrees, doctorates, post-doctorate, certification programmes, in partnership with the industry, which was being implemented by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the other departments. The framework or blueprint had been created by a committee headed by AMD country head Jaya Jagadish, would ensure that the workforce would be employable by the industry.