Taiwan's military, on Monday, established an emergency response center and heightened its alert level, reporting that China currently has nearly 90 navy and coast guard ships in waters near Taiwan, the southern Japanese islands and the East and South China Seas.

In addition, six Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's north, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). The People's Liberation Army have also designated 7 reserved airspace zones east of Zhejiang and Fujian, Taiwan MND stated in its latest update on X.

“#PLA designated 7 reserved airspace zones east of Zhejiang and Fujian. #ROCArmedForces have identified PLA Eastern, Northern, and Southern Theater Command naval formations, along with Coast Guard vessels, entering areas around the Taiwan Strait and the Western Pacific,” stated Taiwan MND.

In response to the PLA's advancements, the Taiwan Defence Ministry initiated military drills, adding that the defence units were on “high alert”.

"The MND has initiated combat readiness drills, factoring in enemy threats, weather conditions, and tactical positioning," the Defence ministry said in a statement, reported Reuters.

China's ‘slow and steady’ progress towards Taiwan Since 1949, Taiwan has been governed independently. However, China views the democratically governed nation as its own territory. The President Xi Jinping led nation's manoeuvres towards Taiwan is nothing new.

Recently, Admiral Tang Hua, Taiwan’s navy commander warned that Chinese forces were “slowly, but surely” increasing their presence around his country. In his interview with The Economist, Admiral Tang stated that Chinese forces were ready to block Taiwan at any given point of time.

