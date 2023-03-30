Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen starts sensitive US stopover; China warns against meetings4 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 10:51 AM IST
China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly warned US officials not to meet Tsai, who is on her first US stopover since 2019, seeing it as showing support for the island's desire to be seen as a separate country.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen arrived in New York on a sensitive US stopover on Wednesday, vowing en route not to let external pressure prevent the island from engaging with the world after China threatened retaliation if she met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
