Taiwan President vows to defend sovereignty after China's military drill, Xi's call for ‘unstoppable’ reunification

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday that the island is committed to protecting its sovereignty and strengthening its defense amid China’s growing military pressure, following Beijing’s rocket launches near Taiwan during drills, Reuters reported.

In a New Year’s address broadcast live from the presidential office in Taipei, Lai added that the world is watching to see if the people of Taiwan are willing and able to defend themselves.

"As president, my stance has always been clear: to resolutely defend national sovereignty and strengthen national defence," Lai said, noting China had targeted Taiwan's newly added combat capabilities as a "hypothetical adversary" in their drills this week.

He said that demonstrated the need for increasing defence procurement, urging opposition parties to support his plan to boost Taiwan's defence spending by $40 billion, a proposal currently stuck alongside other issues in a political deadlock in the opposition-controlled parliament.

"Whether China can achieve its goals on schedule is one thing," Lai said when asked about a U.S. report saying China was preparing to have the capability to win a fight for Taiwan by 2027.

"The coming year, 2026, will be a crucial one for Taiwan," he said, adding Taiwan must "make plans for the worst, but hope for the best."

"We are willing to engage in exchanges and cooperation with China on an equal and dignified basis, promoting a peaceful and shared environment across the strait," Lai said. "As long as China acknowledges the existence of the Republic of China, respects the Taiwanese people's desire for a democratic and free way of life."

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, and it has not ruled out using force to take it under Chinese control. Taiwan rejects China's claims.

China fired dozens of rockets as part of drills Lai's speech came just two days after the Chinese exercises named "Justice Mission 2025". China fired dozens of rockets towards Taiwan and deploy a large number of warships and aircraft near island in a show of force that drew concern from Western allies including the European Commission and Britain.

Taipei condemned the drills as a threat to regional security and a blatant provocation. Beijing announced late on Wednesday that it had completed the drills, saying its military would continue to strengthen their combat-readiness.

China's President Xi Jinping struck a familiar tone on Taiwan in his New Year's address late on Wednesday, repeating last year's warning to what Beijing considers as separatist forces that China's "reunification" with Taiwan can not be stopped.

China’s military exercises—the largest ever in terms of area and the closest yet to Taiwan—prompted the island to cancel dozens of domestic flights and deploy military jets and warships to monitor the drills.

As president, my stance has always been clear: to resolutely defend national sovereignty and strengthen national defence.

The maneuvers came 11 days after the United States unveiled a record $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, and for the first time, China’s military stated that the exercises were intended to deter outside intervention.

(With inputs from Reuters)