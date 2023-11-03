Taiwan probes Foxconn founder Terry Gou's presidential poll campaign over toilet paper bribes
Taiwanese authorities are investigating claims that Foxconn founder Terry Gou bribed people with toilet paper in his bid for presidency.
Taiwanese authorities are currently investigating claims that Foxconn founder Terry Gou bribed people with toilet paper. The 73-year-old is currently attempting a presidential run and needed to gather 290,000 signatures by Thursday to qualify as an independent candidate. Officials however claim that Gou traded a carton of toilet paper for signatures as the deadline neared.