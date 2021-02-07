OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case
File Photo: The punishments will come into effect on Monday, the central bank said
File Photo: The punishments will come into effect on Monday, the central bank said

Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case

1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 04:08 PM IST Reuters

  • Taiwan's central bank has banned Deutsche Bank form trading Taiwan dollar deliverable and non-deliverable forwards and also suspended it from trading forex derivatives for 2 years
  • It had sent letters outlining punishments to Deutsche Bank, CitigroupInc, ING and Australia and ANZ for their involvement

Taiwan's central bank said on Sunday it had banned Deutsche Bank from trading Taiwan dollar deliverable and non-deliverable forwards and suspended it for two years from trading forex derivatives as part of a crackdown on speculation.

The Taiwan dollar is at a more than 23-year-high against the US dollar as the island's trade-dependent economy booms on global demand for its tech products as people work from home. The central bank has been particularly concerned about a case where it said foreign banks helped grain companies engage in currency speculation through deliverable forwards, affecting the stability of Taiwan's foreign exchange market.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Coal will continue to play a major role in new electricity generation capacity in India, Reliance Power Ltd.'s Chief Executive Jayarama Chalasani said

India's coal import rises by 15% in December

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST
Six columns of the Indian Army were already moving towards the flood-affected areas.

Uttarakhand: Army deploys choppers, troops to tackle flood situation in Chamoli

1 min read . 04:32 PM IST
Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Confident of reducing fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY26: Expenditure Secy

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST
Bangladesh received seven million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, two million as a gift from India and five million as part of a contract with SII, a report said

Bangladesh starts country-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST

Sources told Reuters on Friday that the central bank had sent letters outlining punishments to Deutsche Bank, CitigroupInc, ING and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) for their involvement.

Apart from the punishment for Deutsche Bank's Taipei branch, the central bank said in statement that ING and ANZ's Taipei offices would not be allowed to trade Taiwan dollar deliverable and non-deliverable forwards for nine months.

Citi's Taipei office would be suspended from trading Taiwan dollar deliverable forwards for two months, it added.

Citi and ANZ declined to comment. Representatives for the other two banks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The punishments will come into effect on Monday, the central bank added.

Eugene Tsai, head of the central bank's foreign exchange department, told Reuters that transactions made by the banks in accordance with the rules before Friday had been completed on schedule.

He added that the punishment against Deutsche meant it would not be able to trade forex options or swaps.

The central bank announced its probe into the case last month, which it said involved eight grain-trading companies.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout