Taiwan reacts sharply as Trump appears uncertain on new arms deal during China visit: ‘Willing to defend’

A day after US President Donald Trump left China following crucial meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi on Saturday said US arms sales to Taiwan have always been a cornerstone of regional peace and stability and are something confirmed in US law, Reuters reported. This statement comes at a time POTUS said that he had not decided on future sales.

Trump's recent two-day state visit to Beijing was unexpectedly dominated by discussions about Taiwan. It pondered over the possibility that US and China could adopt a new framework for managing their complicated relationship. During the bilateral meeting, Xi Jinping warned Washington that differences in their stand on Taiwan would lead to clashes and conflicts between the two countries.

Chen Ming-chi added, “Taiwan must be willing to defend itself.” Suggesting that the democratically governed country will continue to communicate with and understand situation from the US side on the second arms sale package, the Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Minister said, “Arms sales are an important foundation for maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Reuters reported.

It is important to note that US plays a significant role as an international backer for Taiwan, bound by the Taiwan Relations Act to provide weapons to the island nation despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties. Creating uncertainty about US support for Taiwan, Trump on Friday said that Washington has not decided whether to proceed with a major weapons sale.

A look at United States' arms sale package for Taiwan in the past Donald Trump administration's last approved arms sale package for Taiwan of record $11 billion dates back to December. According to Reuters report, a second one, worth around $14 billion, still awaits Trump's approval.

The US President seemed to suggest that he would hold discussion with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on the proposed arms sale to Taiwan. After attending summit with Xi Jinping, Trump remarked, “I have to speak to the person ... that's running Taiwan.” While aboard Air Force One on his way home, Trump suggested that Xi's staunch opposition might make him rethink about US stance on planned arms sale to Taipei. “On Taiwan he (Xi Jinping) feels very strongly, I made no commitment either way,” Bloomberg quoted Trump as saying.

Over the same issue in a separate interview with Fox News, Trump said, “I may do it. I may not do it.” Trump noted, “I’m holding that in abeyance, and it depends on China, it depends,” adding China “does not want to see a fight for independence, because that would be a very strong confrontation.”

Asserting that he wants China to “cool down” on Taiwan, Trump said Xi asked him directly if Washington would defend Taiwan in a conflict. “There’s only one person that knows that, you know, it is me, I’m the only person,” Trump said, adding “I said, I don’t talk about that."

Over the possibility of Trump talks with Taiwanese President, Chen said Taiwan still needed to try to understand the "true intent" of Trump's remarks. Asserting that Taiwan, formally known as the Republic of China, is a “sovereign and independent country”, Chen Ming-chi said, “And only the 23 million people of Taiwan can decide our own future through democratic means," Reuters reported.