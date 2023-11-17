Taiwan refutes reports saying it is hiring 1 lakh Indian workers: ‘inaccurate news… negotiation ongoing’
Taiwan's Labor Minister says reports of hiring 100,000 Indian workers are inaccurate, but confirms talks are ongoing.
Days after several reports cited that Taiwan may hire 100,000 workers from India, Taiwanese Labor Minister Hsu Ming-chun said that the news is ‘inaccurate’. However, she admitted that the two countries are in talks but have yet to finalize the matter.
