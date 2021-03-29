Subscribe
Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force

Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force

A file photo of Taiwan grounds fighter jets
1 min read . 04:55 PM IST Ben Blanchard,Meg Shen, Reuters

Ten Chinese military aircraft including fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Monday, the island's defence ministry said

TAIPEI : Ten Chinese military aircraft including fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Monday, the island's defence ministry said, in a further escalation of tension across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

Ten Chinese military aircraft including fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Monday, the island's defence ministry said, in a further escalation of tension across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan's air force deployed missiles to "monitor" the incursion, the island's defence ministry said, without elaborating. It also said its planes warned the Chinese aircraft over the radio.

Taiwan's air force deployed missiles to "monitor" the incursion, the island's defence ministry said, without elaborating. It also said its planes warned the Chinese aircraft over the radio.

