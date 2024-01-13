Taiwan ruling party's candidate Lai Ching-te wins presidential election
The election victory for Lai Ching-te comes as a jolt to China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and dubbed the presidential elections as the choice between war and peace
Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party emerged victorious in the Taiwan elections on Saturday. The election victory for Lai Ching-te comes as a jolt to China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and dubbed the presidential elections as the choice between war and peace.