Taiwan says 43 Chinese air force planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Forty-three Chinese air force planes crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line in the past 24 hours, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday, as Beijing continues its military activities close to the Chinese-claimed island.