Taiwan says it detected 11 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels, 1 ship as it prepares to resist China's invasion

The Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Sunday it detected 11 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and one official ship operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

“11 sorties of PLA [China's People's Liberation Army] aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today,” the ministry said in a post on X.

The ministry further claimed that nine out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan's ministry said it has monitored the situation and responded.

In response to China's action, Taiwan's armed forces deployed aircraft, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to monitor the situation.

Earlier on Saturday, the Taiwanese MND detected 34 PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around itself.

In a post on X, it said, "34 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. 25 out of 34 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

China aiming at annexing Taiwan China considers Taiwan its own territory and uses such deployments to advertise its threat to encircle and possibly invade the self-governing island.

China also hopes to intimidate Taiwan’s population of 23 million and wear down its equipment and the morale of its armed forces.

China has even warned time and again that it would control Taiwan by force if necessary,

Taiwan warns Earlier, on June 28, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te highlighted China's use of influence warfare and military intimidation aimed at annexing Taiwan as part of its broader "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" policy and expanding hegemony in the western Pacific, Taipei Times reported.

He warned that this threat would persist regardless of changes in Taiwan's government leadership.

While addressing DPP's national congress in his role as party chairman, Lai identified the greatest challenge in domestic politics as the opposition-controlled legislature has bypassed proper procedures, passed bills contradicting the Constitution, and undermined government operations by drastically cutting central government budgets.

At the Congress, held under the theme "Better democracy, better Taiwan," he emphasised that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) must stand united with the public in their mass recall movement to protect Taiwan's sovereignty and democracy, Taipei Times reported.

Emphasising the vital role of civil society, Lai credited Taiwan's vibrant democracy to the enduring strength of its citizens, recalling movements like the Wild Lily protests in 1990 and the Sunflower movement in 2014, where Taiwanese rallied against policies perceived as pro-China and harmful to Taiwan's sovereignty.

Taiwan deploys advanced US HIMARS rockets On July 12, Reuters reported that Taiwan's military began deploying one of its newest and most precise strike weapons as part of intensifying drills meant to showcase the island's determination to resist any Chinese invasion.

Two armoured trucks with HIMARS - High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems - were seen manoeuvring around the city of Taichung near Taiwan's central coast on the fourth of 10 days of its most comprehensive annual Han Kuang exercises yet.