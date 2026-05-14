Taiwan said on Thursday (May 14) that there was “nothing surprising” in the outcome of talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, but urged China to stop military intimidation around the island

The comments came after Xi warned Trump during their summit that mishandling the Taiwan issue could lead to “clashes and even conflicts” between the United States and China.

Xi warns Taiwan issue could push US-China ties toward conflict According to China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency, Xi told Trump during closed-door talks that Taiwan remained “the most important issue in China-U.S. relations.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Xi Jinping warn President Trump about regarding Taiwan? ⌵ Xi Jinping warned President Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could lead to "clashes and even conflicts" between the United States and China, jeopardizing the entire bilateral relationship. 2 How does Taiwan view China's military pressure? ⌵ Taiwan views China's military activities around the island as the biggest risk to regional stability, urging Beijing to restrain its behavior of military intimidation. 3 What is China's stance on Taiwan's sovereignty? ⌵ China claims democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory and has never ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control, viewing Taiwan independence as irreconcilable with cross-Strait peace. 4 What is the US policy on Taiwan according to Marco Rubio? ⌵ US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that US policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged and that it would be a "terrible mistake" for China to take the island militarily. 5 How does Taiwan respond to Xi Jinping's warning about conflict? ⌵ Taiwan stated there was "nothing surprising" in the outcome of the talks and urged China to stop military intimidation, emphasizing that Beijing's actions, not Taiwan's democratic system, pose the biggest risk to regional stability.

“If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy,” Xi said, according to a statement later echoed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on X.

The warning underscored Beijing’s growing anger over US military support for Taiwan, including an $11 billion arms package approved earlier this year by the Trump administration.

Rubio says US policy on Taiwan ‘unchanged’ US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sought to downplay Xi’s warning, saying China routinely raises Taiwan during bilateral discussions.

“They always raise it on their side. We always make clear our position, and we move on to the other topics,” Rubio told NBC News while traveling with Trump.

US policy toward Taiwan remains “unchanged,” Rubio said, adding it would be “a terrible mistake” for China to take the island militarily.

The United States remains Taiwan’s largest weapons supplier and has long maintained a policy of helping the island defend itself despite lacking formal diplomatic relations with Taipei.

Taiwan says China’s military pressure is the real threat Speaking in Taipei, Mainland Affairs Council spokesman Liang Wen-chieh said Taiwan was closely monitoring developments but had seen no major surprises from the summit.

“At this point, all we can say is that there has been no surprising information so far and we will continue to maintain close communication with the American side,” Liang told reporters.

He argued that Beijing’s military activities — not Taiwan’s democratic system or international partnerships — posed the biggest risk to regional stability.

“If maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is truly the greatest common ground between China and the United States, then the Chinese Communist Party should restrain its own behaviour of military intimidation,” Liang said.

China has intensified military operations around Taiwan in recent years, sending warplanes and naval vessels near the island almost daily.

Trump praises Xi before closed-door meeting Before the meeting began, Trump publicly praised Xi in front of reporters.

“You’re a great leader. Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway, because it’s true,” Trump told Xi.

“It’s an honor to be your friend,” Trump added, while predicting that US-China relations were “going to be better than ever before.”

A White House readout later made no direct mention of Taiwan, and Trump did not answer shouted questions from reporters on whether the topic had been discussed.

Taiwan rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims China claims democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory and has never ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Beijing has labeled Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te a “separatist” and warned that moves toward formal independence could trigger war.

Taiwan’s government rejects China’s sovereignty claims, insisting only the island’s people can determine their future.

Liang dismissed Beijing’s accusations of separatism, saying Taiwan’s government was focused on maintaining the status quo.