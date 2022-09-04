Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Taiwan says two Chinese fighters crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Taiwan says two Chinese fighters crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Representational image: Taiwan's defence ministry said that two Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait 
1 min read . 07:23 PM ISTBen Blanchard, Reuters

Two Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, normally considered to be the unofficial barrier between China and Taiwan

Two Chinese fighter jets crossed on Sunday the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island.

