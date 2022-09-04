Taiwan says two Chinese fighters crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Two Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, normally considered to be the unofficial barrier between China and Taiwan

Two Chinese fighter jets crossed on Sunday the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.