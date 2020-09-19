Home >News >World >Taiwan scrambles jets for second day as Chinese jets buzz island
Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, center is seated next to U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach, at a memorial service for the late former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui in Taipei, Taiwan on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Lee, remembered for leading the island's transition to democracy, died at age 97 in July, (Pool Photo via AP) (AP)
Taiwan scrambles jets for second day as Chinese jets buzz island

1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2020, 11:10 AM IST Reuters

Taiwan's air force scrambled fighters, and deployed air defense missile system to monitor the activities.

Taiwan said on Saturday it scrambled jets in response to the approach of Chinese jets for the second day in a row, escalating tensions further as a senior U.S. official was on the island for talks.

"Twelve J-16 fighters, two J-10 fighters, two J-11 fighters, two H-6 bombers and one Y-8 ASW crossed the midline of the #TaiwanStrait and entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ," Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement, referring to its air defence identification zone.

It said Taiwan's air force "scrambled fighters, and deployed air defense missile system to monitor the activities."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) founder Morris Chang attend a banquet for the U.S. delegation in Taipei, Taiwan September 18, 2020. Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS (VIA REUTERS)

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) founder Morris Chang attend a banquet for the U.S. delegation in Taipei, Taiwan (Reuters)

