Taiwan scrambles jets for second day as Chinese jets buzz island

Taiwan scrambles jets for second day as Chinese jets buzz island1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2020, 11:10 AM IST
Taiwan's air force scrambled fighters, and deployed air defense missile system to monitor the activities.
Taiwan said on Saturday it scrambled jets in response to the approach of Chinese jets for the second day in a row, escalating tensions further as a senior U.S. official was on the island for talks.
"Twelve J-16 fighters, two J-10 fighters, two J-11 fighters, two H-6 bombers and one Y-8 ASW crossed the midline of the #TaiwanStrait and entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ," Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement, referring to its air defence identification zone.
It said Taiwan's air force "scrambled fighters, and deployed air defense missile system to monitor the activities."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
