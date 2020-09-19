Taiwan scrambles jets for second day as Chinese jets buzz island

Taiwan said on Saturday it scrambled jets in response to the approach of Chinese jets for the second day in a row, escalating tensions further as a senior U.S. official was on the island for talks.

Taiwan said on Saturday it scrambled jets in response to the approach of Chinese jets for the second day in a row, escalating tensions further as a senior U.S. official was on the island for talks.

"Twelve J-16 fighters, two J-10 fighters, two J-11 fighters, two H-6 bombers and one Y-8 ASW crossed the midline of the #TaiwanStrait and entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ," Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement, referring to its air defence identification zone.

"Twelve J-16 fighters, two J-10 fighters, two J-11 fighters, two H-6 bombers and one Y-8 ASW crossed the midline of the #TaiwanStrait and entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ," Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement, referring to its air defence identification zone. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

It said Taiwan's air force "scrambled fighters, and deployed air defense missile system to monitor the activities."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.