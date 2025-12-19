Taiwan: Smoke bomb attack at Taipei Subway leaves several injured, says Premier Cho Jung-tai; attacker kills himself

Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai said several people were injured after a ⁠person ⁠released smoke bombs ⁠at a Taipei subway ‍station and attacked bystanders, ​according to a report by Reuters citing comments made by the leader on his Facebook page on Friday.

It has been suspected that the attacker has killed himself, the report quoted the official Central ​News Agency. The motive of the attack remains unclear so far.

The attacker threw smoke grenades at the Taipei Main subway station, close to the city's primary train station, AP reported.

The suspect took the subway for one stop, got off, threw additional smoke grenades onto the street, then pulled out a knife and stabbed passersby, the news portal reported, citing footage carried by broadcaster EBC.

After allegedly throwing a smoke grenade in MRT Taipei Main Station at around 5 pm on Friday, the man later stabbed seven people, injuring three seriously, near MRT Zhongshan Station, Taiwanese media reported.

Following the grenade incident, a man in his 50s was quickly taken to the hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest. Despite efforts to revive him, he was later declared dead.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an on Friday evening said that the suspect moved north and assaulted people at Eslite Spectrum Nanxi near MRT Zhongshan Station, resulting in seven injuries.

