Taiwan spotted a series of unprecedented incursions by Chinese weather balloons this month as the island gears up for its upcoming presidential election, according to a Bloomberg report. The Defence Ministry in Taipei reported the sighting of four balloons on January 2, marking a significant breach as tensions escalate between Taiwan and Beijing.