Taiwan train accident: 36 feared dead, many trapped in wreckage

At least 36 people were killed and some 70 remain trapped in wreckage after a Taiwan train derailed in a tunnel today when it apparently hit a truck. The crash, which also injured more than 40 passengers, is the island's worst rail disaster in at least four decades. The train, an express travelling from Taipei to Taitung carrying many tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend, came off the rails north of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, the fire department said.