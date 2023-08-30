Taiwan: Typhoon Saola brings heavy rain, strong winds; expected to hit southern China, Hong Kong1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Taiwan hit by Typhoon Saola brings heavy rain, strong winds causing travel disruption, no direct landfall expected.
Typhoon Saola began its approach to the southern tip of Taiwan on Wednesday, August 30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds that resulted in some travel disruptions. However, it is not expected to make a direct landfall on the island, Reuters reported.
