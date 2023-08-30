Typhoon Saola began its approach to the southern tip of Taiwan on Wednesday, August 30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds that resulted in some travel disruptions. However, it is not expected to make a direct landfall on the island, Reuters reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taiwan issued both land and sea warnings for the approaching storm, leading to the cancellation of ferry services and flights to several offshore islands and the south-eastern city of Taitung.

The most intense rainfall is anticipated in the mountainous and less densely populated regions of Pingtung county in the far south. As a precaution, classes and work have been suspended in some townships in these areas, as well as along Taiwan's east coast.

Following its passage through the Bashi Channel, which separates Taiwan from the Philippines, Typhoon Saola is projected to head toward southern China's Guangdong province and Hong Kong, as reported by the Tropical Storm Risk website.

China has already taken precautionary measures, instructing fishing boats to return to ports along the south-eastern coast due to the presence of gale force winds and gusts sweeping across the South China Sea.

The Philippines initiated evacuations, relocating nearly 25,000 individuals to safer locations in anticipation of the arrival of Typhoon Saola. In response to the approaching typhoon, at least 14 domestic flights have been cancelled, and some schools were closed, with classes suspended on the first day of the school year in the Southeast Asian nation.

The heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Saola compounded the impact of the southwest monsoon, affecting 64,000 people in 21 provinces, according to the country's disaster management agency. The Philippines raised the third-highest wind signal over its north-eastern islands, signalling the potential for strong winds and power disruptions, as stated in the latest bulletin from the state weather bureau Pagasa, issued at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported.

