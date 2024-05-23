Taiwan vows to 'defend freedom' amid China's 'punishment' military drills: Here is what is happening now
“Dozens of warplanes, multiple destroyers and frigates” of the PLA were spotted encircling Taiwan and its outlying islands. The drills began Thursday morning. In response, the Taiwanese army reportedlty transported Hsiung Feng III (HF-3) supersonic anti-ship missiles to the coast.
Taiwan has again caught the world's attention, with China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) launching "punishment" military drills around the island country. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese PLA launched a two-day joint military drill – on Thursday and Friday. It's code-named the Joint Sword-2024A exercise.