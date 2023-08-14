Taiwan will not back down to authoritarian threats, Vice President William Lai during ‘stopover’ visit in US2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 07:19 AM IST
Taiwan's vice president, William Lai, has stated that Taiwan will not be afraid or back down in the face of authoritarian threats.
Taiwan will not be afraid nor back down in the face of authoritarian threats, vice president William Lai told supporters on a US visit. William Lai, also frontrunner to be Taiwan's next president at January elections, is in the United States on what is officially a transit stop on his way to Paraguay for the inauguration of its new president. Paraguay is one of only 13 countries to maintain formal ties with the Chinese-claimed island.