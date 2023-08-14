However, China on Sunday condemned a brief US visit by Taiwan Vice President William Lai, saying he was a separatist and "troublemaker through and through," and Beijing would take strong steps to protect its sovereignty, drawing a rebuke from Taipei. Shortly after Lai’s arrival, China’s foreign ministry said it “firmly opposes" any official interaction between the US and Taiwan and any “‘Taiwan independence’ separatists to the US." “China deplores and strongly condemns the US decision to arrange the so-called ‘stopover,’" it said in a statement. “Lai clings stubbornly to the separatist position for ‘Taiwan independence’. He is a troublemaker through and through," it continued.

